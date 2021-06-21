$225.43 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $225.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.46 million and the highest is $227.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $854.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

DEN stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

