$22.88 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $22.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $92.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.13 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 503.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.