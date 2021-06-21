2,090 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,065,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.71. 14,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

