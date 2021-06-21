20,300 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

