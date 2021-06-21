$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 3,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The company has a market capitalization of $384.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.