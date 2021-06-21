1irstcoin Trading Up 1.2% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $41,168.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.00645271 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

