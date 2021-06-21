$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $187.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,174. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

