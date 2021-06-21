$174.56 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post sales of $174.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.12 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $463,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 443,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

