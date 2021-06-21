$169.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $169.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $732.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $4.67. 468,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,970,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $717.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.