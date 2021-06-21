1,667 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,037 shares of company stock valued at $86,824,703. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.