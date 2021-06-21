$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.34 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $622.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $5,101,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

