1,349,073 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,643,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 2.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 104,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

