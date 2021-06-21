$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $13.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $57.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $64.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 129,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

