12,957 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.33 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

