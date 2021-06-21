12,900 Shares in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANG. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CANG opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

