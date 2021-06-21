12,491 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Plexus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Plexus by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

