$122.75 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $122.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.20 million and the lowest is $122.30 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

