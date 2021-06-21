$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the lowest is $103.18 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $520.59 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.