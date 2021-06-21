10,627 Shares in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $100,000.

NYSE SBI opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

