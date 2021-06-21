1,018 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $191.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

