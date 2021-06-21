$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WAB opened at $77.63 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.32.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

