$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report sales of $1.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

BEEM traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and a P/E ratio of -40.73. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.