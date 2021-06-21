$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 48,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

