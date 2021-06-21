$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.16. L Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $65.79. 4,826,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in L Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

