$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,002. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

