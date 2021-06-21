-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $878.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

