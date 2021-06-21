$0.43 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.