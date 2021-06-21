$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

