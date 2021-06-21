$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

