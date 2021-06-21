$0.40 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.