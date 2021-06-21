$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. 1,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,791. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

