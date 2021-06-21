-$0.30 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,366. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.