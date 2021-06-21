$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,170. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

