$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter.
CGAU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,170. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
