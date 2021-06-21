-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,645. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $487.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

