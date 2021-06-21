-$0.05 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 82,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

