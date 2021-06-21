$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,340 shares of company stock worth $2,318,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,063. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.