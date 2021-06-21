$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43. Airgain has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

