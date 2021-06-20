Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

