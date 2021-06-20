Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,386.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.54 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

