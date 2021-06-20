Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 191 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

