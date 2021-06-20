Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.