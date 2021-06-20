Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

