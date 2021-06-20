Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 954 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

