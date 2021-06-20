Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $62,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 103.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.