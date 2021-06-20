Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 102 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 255.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $280.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

