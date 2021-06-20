Zero Utility Token Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $741.85 or 0.02086715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $718,672.13 and approximately $222.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.