Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 361,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.