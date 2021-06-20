Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Buy

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

