Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.01 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

