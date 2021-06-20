Zacks Investment Research Lowers Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Komatsu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

KMTUY stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

